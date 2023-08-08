English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail; target of Rs 190: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail with a target price of Rs 190 in its research report dated August 06, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 08, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail

    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail (ABFRL)’s 1QFY24 saw weak performance. EBITDA was down 38% YoY translating into a net loss of INR1.6b (more than estimated), as weak market conditions hurt Lifestyle/Pantaloons’ SSSG (-3%/- 8% YoY) coupled with significant losses of INR700m in new ventures viz., Ethnic, TMRW and others. Management indicated that demand conditions remained weak in both value and premium categories, which may recover during the festive season. It is also likely to reduce the pace of new store openings, mainly in Pantaloons. This weak demand along with heavy investments in new businesses could put pressure on its earnings over the next 4-6 quarters. Accordingly, we cut our FY24/25E EBITDA by 8-10% building in 17% EBITDA CAGR over FY23-25E. Reiterate Neutral.


    Outlook

    We value ABFRL on an SoTP basis, assigning EV/EBITDA of 11x to Lifestyle Brands, 11x to Pantaloons, and EV/sales of 1x to other businesses on FY25E to arrive at our TP of INR190. Reiterate Neutral.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail - 05 -08 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 03:34 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!