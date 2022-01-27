MARKET NEWS

Market tumbles 2% but foreign brokerages raise target price of these 5 stocks

Brokerages raises the target price of SBI Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, PVR, Bandhan Bank and Gland Pharma.

Rakesh Patil
January 27, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Sensex_BSE_NSE_Stock market After witnessing sharp recovery on January 25, the Indian benchmark indices tumbled over 2 percent each on January 27 after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rate hike in March. However, foreign broking houses raise the target price of these five stocks, have a look:

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900 ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900

SBI Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,625 from Rs 1,500 SBI Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,625 from Rs 1,500

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to outperform from sell | Target: Raised to Rs 340 from Rs 245 Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to outperform from sell | Target: Raised to Rs 340 from Rs 245

Gland Pharma | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 4,578 from Rs 4,566 Gland Pharma | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 4,578 from Rs 4,566

PVR | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,110 from Rs 2,105 PVR | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 2,110 from Rs 2,105
Rakesh Patil
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:35 pm
