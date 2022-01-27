Market tumbles 2% but foreign brokerages raise target price of these 5 stocks

After witnessing sharp recovery on January 25, the Indian benchmark indices tumbled over 2 percent each on January 27 after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled interest rate hike in March. However, foreign broking houses raise the target price of these five stocks, have a look:

ICICI Bank | Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 930 from Rs 900

SBI Life Insurance Company | Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,625 from Rs 1,500

Bandhan Bank | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Upgrade to outperform from sell | Target: Raised to Rs 340 from Rs 245

Gland Pharma | Brokerage: Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 4,578 from Rs 4,566