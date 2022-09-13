English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    KRBL, LT Foods shares zoom as rice price climbs

    The government has banned the export of broken rice and imposed a duty of 20 percent on exports of non-basmati rice amid fears of a continuing rise in retail prices

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 02:11 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of rice millers were among the biggest gainers on September 13 amid a surge in prices and chaos in the international rice market after India banned the export of the cereal.

    Recently the government banned the export of broken rice and imposed a 20 percent duty on exports of non-basmati rice amid fears of a continuing rise in retail prices of the cereal.

    Prices have gone up on expectations of lower output of the kharif crop due to uneven distribution of the southwestern monsoon that has affected sowing.

    Large parts of rice-producing Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal got less rain, resulting in lower sowing.

    According to reports, retail prices of many rice varieties have jumped as much as 40 percent within a month.

    Close

    Related stories

    India is the largest exporter of rice, accounting for 40 percent of global shipments, and the ban has resulted in rise in international prices as well.

    “More restrictions are likely if local rice prices remain high. The ban will push up global rice prices,” Nomura said in note last week.

    Explained: Why were curbs placed on rice exports?

    Investors expect higher revenue on every kilo of rice sold and shares of KRBL and LT Foods that sell rice under India Gate and Dawat brands, respectively, have seen a lot of buying in recent days.

    At 2 pm, LT Food was up over 9 percent at Rs 100, while KRBL gained 13 percent to Rs 365.60 on BSE .

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #KRBL #LT Foods #rice export ban
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 02:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.