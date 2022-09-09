English
    Govt bans export of broken rice

    "Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from Free' to Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022
    Rice

    Rice

    After imposing 20 percent export duty on non-basmati rice, the government has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification.

    "Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from Free' to Prohibited'," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

    The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022. Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

    The government on Thursday imposed a 20 per cent export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

    According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20 per cent has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 10:40 am
