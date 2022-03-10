English
    Kalpataru Power shares gain 7% on Rs 3,276-crore job letter of intent

    The LoI is for a prestigious project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of ~700 kms.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 10, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
    Kalpataru Power Transmission

    Kalpataru Power Transmission

    Kalpataru Power Transmission shares added 7 percent in early trade on March 10 after the company received a letter of intent for a Rs 3,276-crore job in the international markets.

    Kalpataru Power Transmission has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for power transmission and distribution project in international markets, the company said in its release.

    The LoI is for a prestigious project involving design, engineering, supply and construction of HVDC power transmission line of 700 km. The estimated value of the project stands at Rs 3,276 crore ($431 Million).

    The LoI is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions. The project will start immediately with design and engineering activities in Phase 1.

    “We feel privileged to announce the receipt of the above mentioned LoI. This landmark achievement has been on several counts - intensive efforts that we have been putting in over last several years on large size projects for long-term value creation, developing strong client relationships and penetrate deeper into the focused markets on back of our strong technical and execution capabilities," said Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, Kalpataru Power Transmission.

    "This is also a hugely rewarding experience as we were working along with the same clients for past few years and is a testament for our quality solutions and expertise in power T&D business. We look forward to many such opportunities in future," he added.

    At 09:24 hrs Kalpataru Power Transmission was quoting at Rs 393.90, up Rs 16.40, or 4.34 percent on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 495.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 338 on 03 August, 2021 and 19 April, 2021, respectively. It is trading 20.58 percent below its 52-week high and 16.54 percent above its 52-week low.
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Kalpataru Power Transmission
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 10:00 am
