JSW Energy share price rises 2% on order from Solar Energy Corp

JSW Energy share price rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 22 after its subsidiary received Letters of Award for a total wind capacity of 450 MW.

JSW Future Energy, earlier JSW Solar Limited), a wholly-owned subsidiary of JSW Energy, has received Letters of Award for a total wind capacity of 450 MW from Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI).

It has received the order against a tariff-based competitive bid invited by SECI for setting up of 1200 MW ISTS-connected wind power projects (Tranche - X).

Earlier this month, the company signed a business transfer agreement with JSW Cement for the sale of 18 MW thermal power plant at Salboni to JSW Cement on a going concern basis for a consideration of Rs 95.67 crore.

Also, at a meeting on March 9, the finance committee approved the allotment of 1,750 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, taxable, non-convertible debentures of Rs 10,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 1,75,00,00,000.

JSW Energy Limited is engaged in power generation, transmission, power trading, mining and equipment manufacturing segments.

At 0918 hours, JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 86.40, up Rs 1.70, or 2.01 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 92.45 on March 3, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 36.35 on May 7, 2020. It is trading 6.54 percent below its 52-week high and 137.69 percent above its 52-week low.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 1.18 per share (December 2020). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 71.78.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 57.23 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 1.48. The dividend yield of the company was 1.18 percent.

The company share price has risen more than 95 percent in the last one year.