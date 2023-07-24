ITC Hotels fails to inspire investors, but no big difference to ITC stock outlook from hereon

live bse live

ITC ended today’s trading session with 4 percent loss, as investors voted with their feet expressing disappointment over the company’s decision to not do a full split of the company’s hotel business. Market participants were hoping for split, mirroring the shareholding pattern. ITC, in its scheme of de-merger, however, has decided to withhold 40 percent share on the newly carved out hotel company, and distribute only 60 percent to shareholders. This has dampened investment sentiment.

“Retaining 40 percent does not make any sense, it is as good as doing nothing. Neither is there guarantee that ITC will not deploy any further capital in the hotel business theoretically. Shareholders of ITC will still have to live with the investment, which now will be valued at a lower value for the remaining holding because these investments will be valued after applying a holding company discount," said an analyst on the condition of anonymity.

Markets have been gung-ho about the de-merger because the hotels business, has been a drag in ITC’s books. Since hotels is a capital-intensive business, it has always produced significantly lower return on capital that ITC’s other businesses. Last year, its pre-tax return on capital was lowest at 10 percent compared with its other businesses. Investors have been excited about the possibility of a de-merger so they could have the option of staying with ITC’s high-return businesses, without having to necessarily stay with a business that yields sub-optimal returns. ITC’s cigarrette business earns a return on capital of more than 800 percent.

As of FY23, ITC’s hotel business contributed Rs 2,573 crore to the topline and Rs 540 crore to EBIT. While in terms of revenue and profit, hotels formed less than 5 percent of ITC’s total topline and bottomline, in terms of capital employed, the hotel business consumed more than 20 percent of ITC’s capital employed. Hotels has also been the least profitable business in ITC’s menu of businesses.

Over the past 10 years, the hotel business compounded revenue at 9 percent per annum. From peak of 40 percent in FY08, Ebit margins went down to 4 percent in FY15 and the business ran into losses during Covid. Despite the poor returns, ITC has spent about 22 percent of its capex into the hotels business.

But in the revenge travel that has followed, over the past year, the business has bounced back briskly with Ebit margin at a decadal high of 21 percent. “High capex requirement has always been a bone of contention for investors. For example, over the last 5/10/15/20-years, average annual free cash flows has been negative in the range of Rs 1.5-3 billion. RoCE has also been in single-digits for most years, well below cost of capital,” noted Jefferies.

Although the company has made efforts to increasing move towards an asset-light approach in line with the industry trend of large players moving towards management contracts, ITCs revenue skew continues to be towards own hotels although over half of the room inventory is through management contracts.

Set up in 1975, ITC Hotels is currently the second largest hotel chain in the country with an inventory of more than 11,500 rooms across 120+ hotels in more than 70 locations. The portfolio straddles the pyramid with presence in luxury, premium and mid-market segments. Premium and luxury accounts for approximately 60 percent of rooms and lion's share of revenues and profits.

Outlook for ITC stock

Brokerages say that the demerger gives an option to shareholders to directly own shares in hotels business. However, it does not move the needle much for ITC. "This business was just 5 percent of SOTP and had ROCE of 9.7 percent," noted Prabhudas Lilladher.

​The domestic broking firm has a target of Rs 455 on ITC stock, which includes Rs 23 value for hotels. Meanwhile, Jefferies has a target of Rs 530 on the stock, of which only Rs 15 has been ascribed to hotels.