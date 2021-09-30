MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

IOB share price locked in 20% upper circuit as RBI takes it out of PCA framework

The share price gained over 160 percent in the last one-year.

Moneycontrol News
September 30, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) share price locked in 20 percent upper circuit in the early trade on September 30 as Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the curbs and took the bank out of the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework.

The board for financial supervision reviewed the performance of Indian Overseas Bank and noted that as per its published results for year ended March 31, 2021, the bank is not in the breach of PCA parameters, RBI said.

Further, the bank has provided a written commitment that it would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital norms, net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis, RBI said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that Indian Overseas Bank is taken out of the PCA restrictions subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring, RBI said.

Close

Related stories

RBI had brought Indian Overseas Bank under the PCA framework in October 2015. The bank had been requesting to the central bank to take it out of the PCA framework.

Under the PCA norms, the central bank imposes business restrictions on banks having weak financial metrics and the restrictions are decided on a case to case basis.

At 09:16 hrs, Indian Overseas Bank was quoting at Rs 24.60, up Rs 4.10, or 20.00 percent on the BSE.

There were pending buy orders of 4,906,199 shares, with no sellers available.

The share touched a 52-week high Rs 29 and a 52-week low of Rs 8.80 on 30 June, 2021 and 16 October, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.17 percent below its 52-week high and 179.55 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price gained over 160 percent in the last one-year.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Indian Overseas Bank
first published: Sep 30, 2021 09:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.