App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2020 11:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IndusInd Bank share price up 3% after Goldman Sachs buys 10.4 lakh shares

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE-ODI bought 1.4 million shares of the private lender at an average Rs 430.3 per piece, bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange shows.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The share price of IndusInd Bank gained over 2 percent intraday on April 16 after global broking and research firm Goldman Sachs bought Rs 176-crore worth of shares in the private lender through an open market transaction.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) PTE-ODI bought 1.4 million shares at an average price of Rs 430.3 a piece, bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange shows.

On April 7, Singapore-based investment banking firm UBS Principal Capital Asia acquired a 0.85 percent stake in the bank. As per April 7 bulk deal data available on NSE, UBS acquired 53,83,066 shares at Rs 367 per share. The deal value stood at Rs 197.55 crore and could be one of the reasons for the rally in the stock.

Close

IndusInd Bank's deposits were down by around 11 percent. Of the total fall in deposits since Q3FY20, 70 percent was through state government deposits and 30 percent was via corporate deposits, the bank told the exchanges on March 30.

related news

"Deposits fell 10-11 percent and almost two-third of reduction is on account of government-related accounts – this is largely related to general private sector bank stance. This will also result in lower CASA ratio, but reduce our dependency on this category for deposits in future," it said.

The stock, which has jumped 13 percent in the last five days, was quoting at Rs 435, up Rs 10.90, or 2.57 percent. It touched an intraday high of Rs 441.80 and an intraday low of Rs 413.25.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 16, 2020 11:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IndusInd Bank

most popular

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Don't fire, says PM. But where's the money to pay wages, asks industry

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus impact | Unlike 2008, stunted earnings growth to foil resurgence of Indian companies: Report

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Coronavirus pandemic to push China's first-quarter GDP into first decline on record

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.