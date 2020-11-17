PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Time Technoplast; target of Rs 43: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Time Technoplast with a target price of Rs 43 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Time Technoplast


Time Technoplast reported an improved QoQ performance in Q2FY21 and ~85% sales recovery YoY. Despite sporadic lockdowns in domestic, international markets the volume recovery was at 87% of the same period last year. The domestic segment volume recovery was 88% while overseas business volume recovery was at 87% YoY. On the product front, composite cylinder and plastic business (i.e. industrial packaging) segments saw a relatively better recovery at 91% and 88% YoY, respectively, while piping segment sales recovery was delayed due to slow execution of government orders. The management commentary suggests an accelerated recovery in H2FY21 post ease in lockdown restrictions and better labour availability. On the profitability front, lower operating leverage weighed on EBITDA margin, which fell ~155 bps YoY to 12%. We believe improved plant utilisation would further help a better EBITDA margin, going forward. This, along with the company’s focus on debt reduction (through improved cash flow operations) is encouraging, which led to saving in interest cost by ~12% YoY in Q2FY21. We believe a recovery in economic activity would help drive revenues, EBITDA margin from FY21E onwards. We also expect a rationalisation of capex plans coupled with comfortable D/E (0.4x in FY20) to help the company to pass through the challenging phase in FY21E.


Outlook


We believe improved demand in H2FY21 along with focus on increasing contribution of value added products would help better profitability, going forward. Further, marginal debt reduction via positive CFO would keep overall D/E below 0.5x. We maintain HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 43 (valuing at 3x EV/EBITDA FY22E).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Time Technoplast

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.