App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 12:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 600: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended hold rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 600 in its research report dated January 29, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on The Ramco Cements


Admittedly, cement prices have bottomed-out given the wafer thin margins. We do expect gradual improvement in prices in the current quarter. However, continuous capacity addition in the region, high aspiration of players to increase market share in rising demand environment and poor mix of demand inclined towards highly competitive and low margin Non-trade segment would keep prices under pressure for prolonged period. Led by weaker outlook on prices and rising share of
volumes from low margin regions, we cut our earnings estimates by 3%/4% for FY20e/FY21e. Despite steep fall in the stock price, valuations remain stretched.


Outlook


Hence, we maintain Hold with a TP of Rs 605 (earlier Rs660), factoring in cut in estimates and contraction in EV/EBITDA multiple to 12.5x (against 13x earlier) FY21E


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #The Ramco Cements

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.