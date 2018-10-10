App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Tata Motors; target of Rs 200: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 200 in its research report dated October 09, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Motors


Tata Motors’ owned Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) came out with volume numbers for September 2018. Total JLR retail sales were at 57,114 units, down 12.3% YoY. For the quarter i.e. Q2FY19, total JLR retail sales were at 1.3 lakh units, down 13.2% YoY. On a YTDCY18 basis, retail sales were down 4% YoY to 448,106 units. Furthermore, media reports suggest that JLR is taking a two-week shutdown at its Solihull (UK) plant to align itself with the global supply & demand scenario. Solihull is one of the major plants for JLR as it accounts for ~48% of its overall volumes. Also, in the recent past it has announced a three-day week plant closure at its Castle Bromwich plant (accounts for ~11% of its volumes) during October-December 2018. Hence, JLR is experiencing a challenging demand scenario in some key markets like China, which was impacted by import tariff while Europe was marred by new Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test standards (WLTP) norms and lower diesel demand.


Outlook


We revise our target price to Rs 200/share on SOTP basis and maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. The only saviour for TML is the up trending domestic segment wherein the company is witnessing robust prospects both in the M&HCV space as well as PV segment.


For all recommendations report, click here



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 04:09 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.