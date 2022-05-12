English
    Hold Suven Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 555: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Suven Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 555 in its research report dated May 10, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 12, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Suven Pharmaceuticals


    Dedicated CRAMs that supports the global life sciences industry & fine chemical majors in their NCE development endeavours. Its services include custom synthesis, process R&D, scale-up & contract manufacturing. In FY22, CRAMs Pharma vertical contributed 59% of sales. Besides CRAMs Pharma, Suven has also has developed & supplied intermediates/technical for specialty chemicals CRAMs, which accounted for 35% of sales • Suven is currently on a three pronged investment plan, 1) relocating R&D centre, 2) replacement and upgradation of blocks at Suryapet facility and 3) additional new block in line with FDA regulations at Pashamylaram facility.


    Outlook


    Maintain HOLD as strong CRAMs franchisee notwithstanding, expansion in formulations to bring its own set of challenges. Valued at Rs 555 i.e. 30x P/E on FY24E EPS of Rs 18.5.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Suven Pharmaceuticals
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:06 pm
