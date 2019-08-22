App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Shankara Building Products; target of Rs 325: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended Hold rating on Shankara Building Products with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated August 20, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Shankara Building Products


Shankara's topline de-grew 18.6% YoY to Rs 639.3 crore on account of sharp revenue de-growth in the channel & enterprise division. The EBITDA margin expanded 220 bps QoQ to 4.9% mainly on account of better EBIT margins of the retail division at 8.1% in Q1FY20. EBIT margin for the channel & enterprise division was at 3.5% in Q1FY20 vs. 0.9% in Q4FY19. PAT de-grew sharply by 57.6% YoY to Rs 8.3 crore.


Outlook


However, this recovery could take a few quarters before we see the positive impact on financials of the company. Hence, we have a HOLD rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 325/share. We value its retail business at Rs 304/share (7x FY20E EV/EBIT).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 22, 2019 03:42 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Shankara Building Products

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

