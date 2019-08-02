Hold PNB Housing; target of Rs 770: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on PNB Housing with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.
Arihant Capital 's research report on PNB Housing
PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) reported muted performance during Q1FY20. Profit for the quarter grew by 11% YoY to Rs 284 cr, impacted due to lower disbursements and higher credit cost. NII for the quarter grew by 45% YoY/2.6% QOQ to Rs 625 cr while margins compressed by 4bps QoQ. Disbursements during the quarter declined by 22% YoY to Rs 7634 cr, primarily due to company’s cautious approach towards wholesale loan book which resulted into corporate disbursement de-growth of 81% YoY. PNB housing finance maintained excess liquidity of Rs 5000 cr in form of cash and liquid investments as on 30th Jun 2019. AUM growth was strong
at 29% YoY to Rs 88,333 cr driven by retail housing and construction finance portfolio. Asset quality took a hit with stage 3 assets at 0.85% vs. 0.48% QoQ.
Outlook
Asset quality deterioration was mainly due to a corporate loan of Rs 150 cr slipped during the quarter and seasonality effect. We have a
Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 per share.
