App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2019 03:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold PNB Housing; target of Rs 770: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended hold rating on PNB Housing with a target price of Rs 770 in its research report dated August 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Arihant Capital 's research report on PNB Housing


PNB Housing Finance (PNBHFL) reported muted performance during Q1FY20. Profit for the quarter grew by 11% YoY to Rs 284 cr,  impacted due to lower disbursements and higher credit cost. NII for the quarter grew by 45% YoY/2.6% QOQ to Rs 625 cr while  margins compressed by 4bps QoQ. Disbursements during the quarter declined by 22% YoY to Rs 7634 cr, primarily due to company’s  cautious approach towards wholesale loan book which resulted into corporate disbursement de-growth of 81% YoY. PNB housing  finance maintained excess liquidity of Rs 5000 cr in form of cash and liquid investments as on 30th Jun 2019. AUM growth was strong
at 29% YoY to Rs 88,333 cr driven by retail housing and construction finance portfolio. Asset quality took a hit with stage 3 assets at 0.85% vs. 0.48% QoQ.


Outlook


Asset quality deterioration was mainly due to a corporate loan of Rs 150 cr slipped during the quarter and seasonality effect. We have a
Hold rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 770 per share.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
Read More
First Published on Aug 2, 2019 03:12 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #Hold #PNB Housing #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.