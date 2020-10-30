172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-nippon-life-india-amc-target-of-rs-300-icici-direct-6040511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Nippon Life India AMC; target of Rs 300: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Nippon Life India AMC with a target price of Rs 300 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Nippon Life India AMC


Nippon Life India AMC (Nippon) posted modest PAT growth of 6% YoY to Rs 145 crore on a consolidated basis as cost rationalisation and healthy growth in other income compensated for a decline in revenues. Overall AUM declined on a yearly basis but saw some improvement sequentially. MF AUM fell marginally by 1% YoY on account of ~10% YoY reduction in equity AUM while debt and liquid AUM showed growth of 2% and 20% YoY, respectively. Consequently, contribution of equity MF AUM declined from 43% a year ago to 39% as on Q2FY21 while debt and liquid fund contribution increased to 30% and 17% from 29% and 14% in Q2FY20, respectively.



Outlook


Therefore, we maintain our target price at Rs 300/share, valuing the stock at ~7.6% of MF AUM FY22E AUM. We revise our recommendation from BUY to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.


Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:26 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Nippon Life India AMC #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.