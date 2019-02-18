App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 04:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 125: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Motherson Sumi with a target price of Rs 125 in its research report dated February 13, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi (MSL) reported a steady set of Q3FY19 numbers Consolidated revenues in Q3FY19 came in at Rs 16,473 crore (up 14.4% YoY). Net sales from the standalone business were down 4.0% YoY to Rs 1,722 crore. Further, among its subsidiaries, SMR revenue grew 1.5% YoY to €398 million (~Rs 3,270 crore) while SMP revenue increased 10.7% YoY to €993 million (~Rs 8,160 crore) Revenue from PKC operations grew 8% YoY to €292 million Consolidated EBITDA increased 10.6% YoY to Rs 1,393 crore. EBITDA margins contracted 29 bps YoY & 15 bps QoQ to 8.5% EBITDA margins of the standalone business declined 295 bps YoY to 14.5% mainly impacted by negative operating leverage amid a decline in sales. EBITDA margins of SMR expanded 25 bps YoY to 11.55%. Margins of SMP contracted 27 bps YoY to 5.4%. Margins of PKC business expanded ~230 bps YoY to 8.6% Consequent PAT increased 6.7% YoY to Rs 389 crore MSL has informed that its SMP plant at Tuscaloosa in the US has commenced operations. A majority of capex on greenfield projects is now almost over. During Q3FY19, on a consolidated basis, the company reduced its gross debt by Rs 1,757 crore to Rs 12,436 crore, while its cash & bank balance was at Rs 2,731 crore. Thus, its net debt was at Rs 9,705 crore as of 9MFY19.


Outlook


MSL is a capital efficient player with core RoICs>20% and has prudently grown over the past decade through the inorganic route. It has a steady balance sheet with absolute debt at ~Rs 10,000 crore and debt: equity at ~1.0x. Given the headwinds over demand prospects and limited scope for margin improvement amid a challenging demand scenario at its key OEM clients, we hold a cautious stance on the stock. Going forward, in FY18-20E, we expect sales, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 12.4%, 17.6%, respectively. We value MSL at Rs 125 i.e. 18x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 7.0 with a HOLD rating on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 18, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Motherson Sumi #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.