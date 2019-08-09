App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra and Mahindra; target of Rs 547: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Mahindra and Mahindra with a target price of Rs 547 in its research report dated August 07, 2019.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra


MM's 1QFY20 performance exceeded expectations on all grounds, with standalone (S/A) EBITDA margins at 12.6% (PLe: 12%). We believe, not only MM is highly exposed to BS6 transition and related cost increase challenge (with ~90% of its product portfolio is diesel dependent) but also increasing competion in its core forte (UV2 segment due to MG) to also dent auto segment performance. Additionally, with tractor segment contribution is expected to decline over FY20/21, margin profile too is expected to deteriorate with S/A FY20/21 margins at 12.3%/11.7%.


Outlook


With significant correction in valuations, we downgrade the stock to Hold with price target of INR547 (based in 12x Mar'21E core PE plus value of investment in key subsidiaries).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:24 pm

tags #Hold #Mahindra and Mahindra #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

