Last Updated : Oct 30, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services; target of Rs 140: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

ICICI Direct's research report on Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services


Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFS) reported a healthy set of Q2FY21 numbers wherein steady AUM led to a reasonable topline. However, outlook on asset quality looks difficult with uncertainty on substantial proportion of AUM. Advances growth was broadly flattish at ~0.9% YoY to Rs 64389 crore, led by decline in growth for commercial (down ~70% YoY) and pre-owned vehicles (down ~61% YoY). Disbursements declined 45% YoY, though sequential witnessed revival of 55% to Rs 5400 crore. Maintaining excess liquidity was partially offset by a reduction of interest rates, which led gross spreads to decline ~20 bps YoY to 7.4% (7.3% in Q1FY21).


Outlook


Therefore, we maintain our HOLD rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 140/share (earlier Rs 160), valuing core auto business at ~1.1x FY22E ABV and ~Rs 12 as value for subsidiaries (post assuming 20% holding company discount).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Recommendations

