MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Hold Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 3900: Emkay Global Financial

Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Jubilant FoodWorks with a target price of Rs 3900 in its research report date October 21, 2021.

Broker Research
October 25, 2021 / 04:42 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Emkay Global Financial's report on Jubilant FoodWorks


Q2 operating performance was largely in line, except for a slight miss on margins due to overhead cost inflation. However, EBITDA was 4% better than street estimates. Revenues recovered to 112% (6% 2yr CAGR) vs. Q2FY20, while margins declined 70bps YoY. JUBI added a record 60 stores net in Q2 and maintained guidance of 150-175 store additions in FY22. It indicated plans to take Hong's beyond NCR and open the first Popeyes store in FY22E. Given a strong response in new tier 3-4 cities, management sees a huge penetration opportunity in the existing and new markets. Demand trends remained positive, with the order count reaching pre-Covid levels and ticket sizes settling at higher than pre-Covid levels. Sequential softening in delivery trends, however, may pose a risk to assumptions going ahead as eat-out trends rise.



Outlook


We like JUBI's aggression and appetite for growth; however, rich valuations and lower upside to our existing optimistic estimates limit near-term upside potential. We, hence, downgrade JUBI to Hold with a revised TP of Rs3,900, based on 60x Dec'23E EPS (55x Sep'23E EPS earlier).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Hold #Jubilant Foodworks #Recommendations
first published: Oct 25, 2021 04:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.