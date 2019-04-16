App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Infosys; target of Rs 735: Nalanda Securities

Nalanda Securities recommended hold rating on Infosys with a target price of Rs 735 in its research report dated April 15, 2019.

Nalanda Securities' research report on Infosys


Infosys Limited (INFO) revenue rose 0.6% QoQ to INR 2,15,390 million, in constant currency terms. Revenue in dollar terms rose 2.4% to $3,060 million. Operating profit fell 4.4% to INR 46,180 million. Operating margin fell to 21.4% from 22.6%. Infosys has given an operating margin guidance of 21-23% on a revenue growth outlook of 7.5-9.5% in constant currency terms. In the last quarter, Infosys’ operating margin was 21.5%. Subcontracting costs declined marginally on a sequential basis. Subcontractors typically cost 20-25% more than own employees. As a percentage of revenues, subcontracting costs declined by 20 bps QoQ but was up 130 bps YoY. YoY margin impact due to subcontractor use is ~35 bps.


Outlook


At CMP of INR 728, the company is trading at 17.3x FY21E EPS. We value the company using P.E. multiple methodology. We have given an exit multiple of 17.4x for PE to arrive at a target price of INR 735 which is an upside of 1%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Apr 16, 2019 03:49 pm

tags #Hold #Infosys #Nalanda Securities #Recommendations

