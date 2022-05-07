English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Havells India; target of Rs 1240: Emkay Global Financial

    Emkay Global Financial recommended hold rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1240 in its research report dated May 05, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 07, 2022 / 09:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Emkay Global Financial's report on Havells India


    Revenue print was solid with 31% yoy growth, led by a 20% rise in volumes. All segments, except for Switchgear, beat revenue estimates. The disruption in house construction in Jan-Feb led to Switchgear’s poor show. GMs fell by 800bps yoy, surprising negatively. EBITDA margin contracted 340bps yoy despite lower ad spends and other opex. Lloyd’s 62% revenue growth yoy was led by distribution expansion and market share gains, while management attributed commodity inflation and delayed price hikes to the EBIT loss. Demand momentum continued in Apr’22. Management said it will wait for some more time to pass on commodity inflation fully. Lloyd’s strategy for gaining market share is working well. However, management remained non-committal regarding profitability timelines.


    Outlook


    We have cut FY23E EPS by 3% but have raised FY24E EPS by 3%. Commodity inflation and delayed price hikes should keep margins under check in near term. Maintain Hold with a revised Jun’23E TP of Rs 1,240 (implied PE of 41x vs. 43x, using a 2-stage DCF model).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Emkay Global Financial #Havells India #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: May 7, 2022 09:37 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.