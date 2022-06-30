English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Hold Escorts Kubota; target of Rs 1550: CD Equisearch

    CD Equisearch recommended hold rating on Escorts Kubota with a target price of Rs 1550 in its research report dated June 30, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 30, 2022 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    CD Equisearch's research report on Escorts Kubota


    According to a report by Arizton Advisory and Intelligence, the Indian tractor market is estimated to grow by CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-27 driven by growing adoption of precision farming which would be an important driver of tractor sales in India. By its estimate, 41-60 hp segment is expected to lead the market growth. It reckons that government strategies to enhance welfare of farmers by converting agriculture in to a viable activity are paving ways for new tractor sales. Further boost would come from increasing awareness of advanced agriculture equipment to improve hectare per yield, reduce overall cost of crop production and increase income centric inclination of farmers.


    Outlook


    Balancing odds, we retain hold rating on the stock with revised target of Rs 1550 (previous target: Rs 1750) based on 16x FY24e earnings.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Escorts Kubota was quoting at Rs 1,442.15, down Rs 17.95, or 1.23 percent.

    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,452.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,400.00.

    It was trading with volumes of 32,276 shares, compared to its thirty day average of shares, a decrease of percent.

    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.79 percent or Rs 73.40 at Rs 1,460.10.

    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,930.00 and 52-week low Rs 1,128.40 on 05 April, 2022 and 28 July, 2021, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 25.28 percent below its 52-week high and 27.8 percent above its 52-week low.

    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 19,027.81 crore.

    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #CD Equisearch #Escorts Kubota #Hold #Recommendations
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 05:56 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.