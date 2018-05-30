App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Den Networks; target of Rs 111: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Den Networks with a target price of Rs 111 in its research report dated May 22, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Den Networks


DEN Networks (DEN) reported below estimates Q4FY18 revenue and EBITDA, which were largely flat YoY. Key positives: i) 11.5% YoY spurt in cable subscription revenue; and ii) 27.9% YoY decline in employee expenses and 11.7% YoY drop in SGA costs due to cost rationalisation efforts. Key negatives: i) 27.3% YoY fall in broadband subscription revenue due to lower ARPU (fell 22.9% YoY); and ii) EBITDA margin fell to 18% (down 600bps QoQ) impacted by higher content and SGA costs. We expect digitisation of phase III & IV markets to hold DEN in good stead. However, on-the-ground execution, adequate infrastructure to implement the TV tariff order and getting fair share from LCOs will be key monitorables.  Maintain ‘HOLD’.


Outlook


We cut our numbers due to heightened competition in broadband from Rjio, however we remain positive on DEN over long term. Monetisation of Phase III and IV markets (~50% of DEN’s existing subscribers are in these markets), successful implementation of HD boxes, fixed line broadband opportunity and slowdown in broadband are key monitorables. We maintain ’HOLD/SP’. We assign target multiple of 6x FY20E EV/EBITDA to arrive at target price of INR111. At CMP, the stock trades at 5.1x FY20E EV/EBITDA.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on May 30, 2018 05:10 pm

tags #Den Networks #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

