Hold Dabur India; target of Rs 492: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on Dabur India

Dabur India Q4FY20 earnings were below our projections with a miss in Revenue, EBITDA and PAT front. The company has reported a lower net profit at Rs 281 crore for the quarter under review as compared to Rs 370 crore for the same quarter in the previous year, impacted on account of lockdown during the second half of March 2020. Net sales dropped by 12.3% at Rs 1,865 crore for Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs 2,128 cr for the Q4FY19, EBITDA declined 23% YoY to Rs 352 crore for the Q4FY20 from Rs 457 crore for the Q3FY19 and EBITDA margin contracted 260 bps to 18.9%.The company recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.60 per share for the financial year 2019-20.

Outlook

Company expects rural growth to be ahead of urban in the near future. We value Dabur at PE of 50x to its FY22E EPS of Rs 9.8, which yields a TP of Rs 492. We maintain our recommendation to Hold.



For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.