Last Updated : Jul 30, 2018 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bharti Infratel; target of Rs 325: Edelweiss

Edelweiss recommended hold rating on Bharti Infratel with a target price of Rs 325 in its research report dated July 26, 2018.

Edelweiss' research report on Bharti Infratel


Bharti Infratel’s (Infratel) Q1FY19 revenue of INR36.7bn rose 0.3% QoQ versus Street’s 2.2% decline estimate. Rental revenue grew 0.6% QoQ despite 4,819 tenancy cancellations, driving 110bps increase in ex-energy EBITDA margin to 66.6%. Gross tenancy and tower addition, at 838 and 307, respectively, was much weaker than anticipated. We believe, weak gross tenancy addition highlights structural challenges for the company, especially at a juncture when telcos’ capex is high. Although the stock has corrected ~15% in the past three months, we believe rerating is possible only on tenancy addition revival.

Outlook
We revise down FY19/20E EBITDA 1.5%/3.9% to factor in lower tenancy growth rate. Maintain ‘HOLD’ with revised TP of INR325 (INR368 earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 30, 2018 04:45 pm

tags #Bharti Infratel #Edelweiss #Hold #Recommendations

