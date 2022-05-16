Hold Bandhan Bank; target of Rs 325: Emkay Global Financial

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Emkay Global Financial's report on Bandhan Bank

Bandhan reported a strong PAT beat in Q4 at Rs19bn (est: Rs5.4bn). For FY22, it returned to profitability on the back of higher other income and negligible provisions as asset quality improved (GNPA ratio down 435bps to 6.5%). The bank expects growth/asset quality to gradually normalize in FY23 (mainly 2H), primarily led by MFI. Growth accelerated in Q4 to 15%, mainly led by relatively secured commercial banking and housing, while MFI growth was measured. However, growth prospects for the MFI industry are looking up, and Bandhan should be a key beneficiary. The bank expects overall growth to normalize at 20-25% in FY23, with the share of the non-MFI portfolio outgrowing and thus gradually diversifying away from the group MFI business. The total MFI stress pool moderated further to Rs119bn (19% of MFI loans/12% of overall loans) due to a combination of slippages/recovery and higher w-offs. The bank expects the pace of normal recovery to improve, along with the Assam relief scheme (Tranche 2/3) and CGFMU recovery (50% in FY23). Bandhan carries ~59% provisions on the stress pool and these provisions could be partly reversed with better recovery, thereby moderating LLP.

Outlook

Factoring in a better growth trajectory and lower LLP, we raise our FY23E/FY24E earnings by 16-17% and expect RoE to return to 20-23% by FY24-25E. We upgrade the stock to Hold (from Sell) with a TP of Rs325 based on 2.2x FY24E ABV (vs. earlier Rs250 on 2x Dec’23E ABV), factoring in better RoE prospects partly offset by higher CoE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More