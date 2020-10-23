172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-bajaj-auto-target-of-rs-3108-prabhudas-lilladher-6004121.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 3108: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Hold rating on Bajaj Auto with a target price of Rs 3108 in its research report dated October 22, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Auto


BJAUT’s 2QFY21 revenues/EBITDA were in-line while adj. PAT slightly missed estimates at Rs11.4bn (PLe Rs12bn), led by lower other income. EBITDA margins expanded 110bp YoY at 17.7% (in-line) led by cost optimization initiatives. For 2HFY21, sustainability of these margins is unlikely due to a) sharp increase in key RM prices (by 10-15%) and b) we expect marketing spend to be back as BJAUT has lost ~130bp retail level market share to 11.3% in 2QFY21 (despite several product interventions). We believe 2W recovery both in domestic and exports markets have been better (to an extent 90-95%), BJAUT’s 3W portfolio to remain under pressure (~25-30% recovery in domestic 3W led by cargo).


Outlook


We upgrade FY21/22/23 EPS by 5%/1%/3% to factor in for cost efficiencies and maintain ‘Hold’ on the stock with revised price target of Rs3,108 (earlier Rs3,014) at 17x (in-line with 10 year LPA Sep’22 EPS, unchanged). BJAUT trades at 16.6x/15.9x FY22/23 EPS.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 23, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Bajaj Auto #Hold #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.