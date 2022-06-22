English
    Hold Ajanta Pharmaceuticals; target of Rs 1305: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals with a target price of Rs 1305 in its research report dated June 22, 2022.

    June 22, 2022 / 07:46 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Ajanta Pharmaceuticals


    Ajanta Pharma is a focused player in branded, which constitutes ~72% of overall sales, spread across geographies including India. As of FY22, overall exports: domestic formulations ratio was at 70:30 • Among exports, Asia accounts for ~35% of export formulations, Africa 34% & US 30%. The company also participates in anti-malarial tenders in Africa (included in Africa).


    Outlook


    Hence, our target price has also now been revised to Rs 1305/share post this corporate action. However, we change our rating from BUY to HOLD due to the recent run-up in the stock. We value Ajanta Pharma at Rs 1305 i.e. 20x FY24E EPS of Rs 65.2.


    At 17:30 Ajanta Pharma was quoting at Rs 1,215.10, down Rs 627.10, or 34.04 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,333.45 and an intraday low of Rs 1,201.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 8,052 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 4,213 shares, an increase of 91.12 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 2.28 percent or Rs 27.40 at Rs 1,228.13.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,613.33 and 52-week low Rs 1,062.20 on 29 July, 2021 and 11 May, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 24.68 percent below its 52-week high and 14.39 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 15,568.49 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 22, 2022 07:46 pm
