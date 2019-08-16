App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1785: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 1785 in its research report dated August 14, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering (AIA) reported revenues at Rs 733.3 crore (vs. estimate of Rs 801.2 crore) with marginal growth of 2.5% on a YoY basis. EBITDA came in at Rs 168.6 crore vs. our estimate of Rs 178.8 crore. However, EBITDA margins improved 130 bps YoY owing to some decline in raw material cost, which is likely to continue and help improve margins for FY20. AIA reported PAT at Rs 139.5 crore, up 33.9% YoY (vs. estimate of Rs 124.3 crore) aided by lower effective tax rate and higher other income. Other income was at Rs 38.6 crore, up 91% YoY (vs. estimate of Rs 25.1 crore).


Outlook


However, working capital management and recovery of volumes from Brazilian customer will be closely monitored. We expect overall revenues, PAT to grow at a CAGR of 11.0%, 8.3%, respectively, in FY19-21E. We believe AIA could benefit significantly from further penetration in mining segment, technical collaboration with EEMS and recovery in non-mining segment. We revise our target price to Rs 1785/share (28x FY21E EPS) and change our rating from BUY to HOLD.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 16, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #AIA Engineering #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.