172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hold-aia-engineering-target-of-rs-1785-icici-direct-2-6081361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold AIA Engineering; target of Rs 1785: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on AIA Engineering with a target price of Rs 1785 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct's research report on AIA Engineering


AIA Engineering reported consolidated revenues at Rs 742.3 crore (above our estimate of Rs 649.9 crore), up 6.6% YoY owing to revival in economic activities in domestic, international markets. EBITDA was at Rs 190.3 crore, up 23.5% YoY (vs our estimate of Rs 139.7 crore). EBITDA margins expanded 350 bps YoY to 25.6% (above our estimate of 21.5%) partly due to revenue slipover of Q1 to Q2FY21. PAT was at Rs 143.5 crore (above our estimate of Rs 119.7 crore), declining 5.6% YoY owing to tax adjustment in base quarter, lower other income and exceptional item of Rs 3.7 crore as impairment towards closure of its subsidiary, Welcast Steels (WSL). Other income declined 11.8% to Rs 24.8 crore YoY.


Outlook


We believe further penetration in the mining segment and gradual volume ramp-up with repeat customers would aid medium term growth. We remain cautiously optimistic and revise our target price to Rs 1785/ share (29x FY22E EPS). We maintain our HOLD rating.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Nov 7, 2020 11:48 am

tags #AIA Engineering #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.