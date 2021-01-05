MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Learn about financing for FPOs on Commodity ki Paathshala on January 5, 2021 at 5 pm . Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

HDFC stock hits new high after loan disbursements rise 26% in Q3

The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 percent. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 16,956 crore, the company said.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) share price was up over a percent intraday on January 5 after individual loan disbursements rose 26 percent in the third quarter ending December 2020.

The stock was trading at Rs 2,623.10, up Rs 43.75, or 1.70 percent at 10:02 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,634.70. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 2,634.70 and an intraday low of Rs 2,571.75.

"The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 percent. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 16,956 crore," HDFC said in an exchange filing.

The corporation assigned loans to HDFC Bank amounting to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 4,258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 16,956 crore as against Rs 21,066 crore in the previous year.

Gross income from dividend in third quarter December 2020 was Rs 2 crore compared with Rs 4 crore in the same period last year.

Close

Related stories

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the stock is showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages. The company has been effectively using its capital to generate profit - RoCE improving in last 2 years.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC
first published: Jan 5, 2021 10:21 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

Coronavirus Essential | We are in no way inferior to Pfizer, says Bharat Biotech on backlash; World's biggest vaccination programme to begin, says PM Modi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.