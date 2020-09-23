172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|hcc-share-price-hits-upper-circuit-on-sale-of-farakka-raiganj-highways-5873951.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 10:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCC share price hits upper circuit on sale of Farakka Raiganj Highways

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) share price jumped over 9 percent in the morning session on September 23 after the firm sold Farakka Raiganj Highways to Cube Highways.

HCC Concessions Ltd, the infrastructure development arm of HCC Group, completed its 100 percent sale of Farakka-Raiganj Highways Limited to Cube Highways and Infrastructure II Pte Ltd., the company said in an exchange filing.

FRHL, which forms part of the main arterial highway in West Bengal, is among the largest Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects in India, with an enterprise valuation of Rs.1,508 crore, comprising debt of Rs 905 crore and an equity valuation of Rs 603 crore, the company said.

The stock was trading at Rs 5.55, up Rs 0.42, or 8.19 percent at 09:24 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 5.64 and an intraday low of Rs 5.39.

The total expected payout of Rs 603 crore to HCC Group includes cash payout of Rs 270 crore which combines equity consideration and contractor payments, Rs 233 crore of holdbacks to be released on the completion of dispute resolution with NHAI, up to Rs 100 crore of earnout is payable in 2023 contingent on traffic projections (the traffic in FRHL has already returned to pre-COVID levels), HCC added.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company's annual net profits are improving for the last two years.

However, Moneycontrol technical rating is very bearish with moving averages and technical indicators being bearish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 10:33 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HCC

