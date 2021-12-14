Greenlam Industries share price hits 52-week high on investment of Rs 225 crore for capacity expansion

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Greenlam Industries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,923.40, rising nearly 14 percent intraday on December 14 after the company decided to invest Rs 950 crore for setting up of third Laminate plant.

"Greenlam Industries announced prominent plans for a fast-tracked expansion of the company. The company aims to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 2-3 years, towards setting up of third Laminate plant and foray into Plywood and Particle Board business," as per the company's press release.

Witnessing a spiral demand in the wood panel segment, the company hastaken the next leap and decided to expand its portfolio by venturing into two adjacent categories - Plywood and Particle Board and also setting up third Laminate plant, it added.

This expansion will position Greenlam from a decorative surfacing company to a leading integrated wood panel player.

The investments in third Laminate plant and Particle Board will be done under Greenlam South Limited, a 100% subsidiary of Greenlam Industries Limited based at Naidupeta, in Andhra Pradesh.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The company will invest in latest technology, equipment and new generation machinery to manufacture Particle Boards with a capacity of 231000 CBM per annum at an investment of Rs 600 crore. The company shall set up laminate capacity of 3.5 mn sheets & boards per annum at an investment of Rs 225 crore.

Greenlam expects to commence the commercial production of Plywood & Laminate by Q4FY23 and Particle Board by Q4FY24.

"Our entry into the Plywood and Particle Board business and Laminate capacity expansion, reinforces our commitment to becoming a one-stop destination for all surfacing and substrate needs,” said Saurabh Mittal, Managing Director and CEO, Greenlam Industries.

At 10:04 hrs Greenlam Industries was quoting at Rs 1,886, up Rs 196.30, or 11.62 percent on the BSE.