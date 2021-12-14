MARKET NEWS

Live now
auto refresh
December 14, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 17,300; November WPI inflation at 14.2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, realty and PSU bank indices down 1 percent each, while some buying is seen in the pharma and power stocks. BSE midcap and smallcap indices are also trading in the red.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,173.78-109.64 -0.19%
    Nifty 5017,332.10-36.15 -0.21%
    Nifty Bank36,913.60-11.65 -0.03%
    Nifty 50 17,332.10 -36.15 (-0.21%)
    Tue, Dec 14, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Power Grid Corp211.356.95 +3.40%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Kotak Mahindra1,831.55-41.55 -2.22%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy23337.30159.95 +0.69%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto10947.20-99.95 -0.90%


  • December 14, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST

    Data Patterns IPO Updates:

    The initial public offering of Data Patterns India has attracted bids for 74.45 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.08 lakh equity shares, being subscribed 1.52 times on December 14, the first day of bidding.

    Retail investors bought 2.69 times of the shares reserved for them, and non-institutional investors have put in bids for 74 percent of the shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST

    JUST IN | November WPI inflation stood at 14.2 percent against 12.5 percent, MoM.

    The Primary Articles inflation was at 10.3% versus 5.2% and Food inflation was at 6.7% versus 3.06%, MoM.

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

    Digital payments in India will reach $1 trillion by FY26, estimates CLSA

    The value of digital payments in India will grow three-fold from $300 billion in FY21 to $0.9-1 trillion in FY26, led by an increased adoption and rapid growth in Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, according to a report by CLSA.

    Retail commerce digital payments contributed 10.7 percent to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in FY21 and, as CLSA estimates, this will to reach 20.3 percent in the next five years.

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:22 PM IST

    Metro Brands IPO: Offer subscribed 65%:

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Rakesh Juhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers, was subscribed 65 percent by the morning of December 14, the final day of bidding.

    The offer had garnered bids for 1.24 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.91 crore. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 96 percent and that of non-institutional investors saw 20 percent subscription.

    Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who with their expertise evaluate and invest in the capital markets, had booked 43 percent of their portion.

  • December 14, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the early losses but still trading lower with Nifty above 17300.

    The Sensex was down 100.54 points or 0.17% at 58,182.88, and the Nifty was down 35.50 points or 0.20% at 17,332.80. About 1527 shares have advanced, 1448 shares declined, and 112 shares are unchanged.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:54 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Shares of pharmaceutical major Lupin jumped nearly 10 percent on December 14 after the company said it had received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Goa manufacturing facility.

    The facility was under inspection in September. The USFDA determined that the inspection classification of the facility as Voluntary Action Indicated, Lupin said in a stock exchange filing.

    According to the US drug regulator, VAI means that “objectionable conditions or practices were found, but the agency is not prepared to take or recommend any administrative or regulatory action”.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST

    Medplus Health Services IPO booked 89% on second day of bidding

    The public offer of pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services continues to see good subscription as it has received bids for 1.11 crore shares against the IPO size of 1.25 crore shares, 89 percent on December 14, the second day of bidding.

    Support from retail investors remains strong as their reserved portion was booked 1.64 times, and that of employees saw 86 percent subscription.

    Qualified institutional buyers have bought 6 percent shares of their reserved portion and non-institutional investors 22 percent.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Greenlam Industries share price hits 52-week high

    Greenlam Industries share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,923.40, rising nearly 14 percent on December 14 after the company decided to invest Rs 950 crore for setting up of third Laminate plant.

    "Greenlam Industries announced prominent plans for a fast-tracked expansion of the company. The company aims to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 2-3 years, towards setting up of third Laminate plant and foray into Plywood and Particle Board business," as per the company's press release.

    Witnessing a spiral demand in the wood panel segment, the company hastaken the next leap and decided to expand its portfolio by venturing into two adjacent categories - Plywood and Particle Board and also setting up third Laminate plant, it added.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

    Metro Brands IPO subscribed 62%, QIB portion booked 40% on Day 3

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Rakesh Juhunjhunwala-backed Metro Brands, one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers, was subscribed 62 percent by the morning of December 14, the final day of bidding.

    The offer had garnered bids for 1.18 crore equity shares against an IPO size of 1.91 crore. The portion set aside for retail investors was subscribed 92 percent and that of non-institutional investors saw 19 percent subscription.

    Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who with their expertise evaluate and invest in the capital markets, had booked 40 percent of their portion.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:29 AM IST

    Tanvee Gupta Jain, Economist, UBS Securities:

    We expect inflation to rise towards 5.5-6% during Dec-21 and Apr-22. Even as vegetable prices will likely soften & partial roll back of taxes on fuel prices will help reduce the second round impact, the higher mobile tariffs and rising input costs pressures should more than offset it. That said, our analysis indicates that CPI inflation will begin to ease towards 4.5-5%YoY from Jun-22 quarter onwards. 

    On the global front, some of the important supply-side bottlenecks appear to be easing rapidly. Our global team expects chip shortage to continue well into 2022E but the supply is likely to increase gradually from Oct/Nov 2021 at OEMs.

  • December 14, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Medplus Health Services IPO updates: The public offer of pharmacy retailer Medplus Health Services continues to see good subscription as it has received bids for 1.11 crore shares against the IPO size of 1.25 crore shares, 89 percent on December 14, the second day of bidding.

    Support from retail investors remains strong as their reserved portion was booked 1.64 times, and that of employees saw 86 percent subscription. Qualified institutional buyers have bought 6 percent shares of their reserved portion and non-institutional investors 22 percent.

