Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower, Nifty around 17,300; November WPI inflation at 14.2%

December 14, 2021 / 12:34 PM IST

Data Patterns IPO Updates:

The initial public offering of Data Patterns India has attracted bids for 74.45 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 1.08 lakh equity shares, being subscribed 1.52 times on December 14, the first day of bidding.

Retail investors bought 2.69 times of the shares reserved for them, and non-institutional investors have put in bids for 74 percent of the shares allotted to them. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to put in their bids.