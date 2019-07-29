App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold prices are expected to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, last week, spot gold prices dipped lower by 0.5 percent. Gold prices were pressurized after markets expected a smaller rate cut which supported the Dollar.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Gold


Last week, spot gold prices dipped lower by 0.5 percent. Gold prices were pressurized after markets expected a smaller rate cut which supported the Dollar. Mixed signals from the FOMC waved away the chances of higher rate cut in their meeting in the end of July which weighed on the spot gold prices. Moreover, prices dipped over upbeat U.S. economic data which pushed the Dollar higher. Weekly U.S. jobless claims declined to a three month low last week signalling towards strengthening of their labour market. However, tension from the Middle East further escalated after U.S. claimed to destroy another Iranian drone in the Strait of Hormuz. Constant escalating global tension boosted the appeal for the safe haven asset, gold. Markets will have keen watch on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s July 30-31 meeting where they are expected to trim down the rate. A rate cut in by FOMC might push the Dollar lower and support Gold prices.


Outlook


Rising chances of a possible rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve amid escalating tension in the Middle East might provide some support. On the MCX, gold prices are expected to trade higher today; international markets are trading lower by 0.17 percent at $1421.65 per ounce.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 29, 2019 12:10 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

