DLF shares gain on reports of Rs 15,000-crore luxury housing projects in Gurugram

Apart from residential projects, DLF's operations span across diverse sectors, including office spaces, shopping complexes, and hospitality projects.

DLF shares were trading 2 percent higher on August 28 morning after reports of Managing Director Ajay Tyagi saying that the company will launch two major luxury housing projects in Gurugram. The premium projects, estimated to be worth Rs 15,000 crore, will come on land parcels owned by the company along the city’s southern peripheral road and the golf course road, news agency PTI reported.

The company, which ranks first among all domestic real estate developers as per its market capitalisation, has set a sales target of Rs 13,000 crore for this fiscal, the PTI report said. Apart from the two luxury housing projects, DLF will also launch one housing project each in the ongoing fiscal in the city’s Moti Nagar area, one in Chandigarh and one in Mumbai, the report added.

At 11.00am, the DLF stock was quoting at Rs 483.55, up 1.75 percent, or Rs 8.30 on the NSE.

In its results for Q1FY24, the company reported a 1.31 percent YoY (year-on-year) decline in revenue from operations at Rs 1,423 crore. Net profit for the quarter was up 12.15 percent YoY to Rs 526 crore. The operating profit margins for the quarter contracted by 100 basis points on a yearly basis to 28 percent.

The company also reported having reduced its net debt to Rs 57 crore, down from Rs 721 crore reported at the end of the previous fiscal.

DLF has developed more than 158 real estate projects and developed an area in excess of 340 million square feet. It has 215 msf (approx.) of development potential across the residential and commercial segments.

