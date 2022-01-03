Coal India share price jumps 4% fulled by output surge in December

Representative image

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Coal India share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on January 3 on the back of a spike in the December production figure.

Coal India Limited on January 1 reported a 3.3 percent rise in output to 60.2 million tonnes (MT) in December. The state-owned miner had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the corresponding month a year ago, it said in a filing with exchanges on Saturday.

Coal India’s output increased 5.3 percent to 413.6 MT during the April-December period from 392.8 MT in the previous corresponding period, it said. Coal offtake increased in December 2021 by 15.7 percent to 60.7 MT from 15.5 MT a year back.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Coal offtake showed growth of 17.6 percent to 481.8 MT during April to December 2021 from 409.8 MT in the year-ago period.

The Coal India stock was trading at Rs 152.10, up Rs 6.05, or 4.14 percent, at 11:22am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 152.40 and an intraday low of Rs 147.10.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 787,632 shares, compared to its five-day average of 384,245 shares, an increase of 104.98 percent.