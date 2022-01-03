MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Coal India share price jumps 4% fulled by output surge in December

Coal offtake increased in December 2021 by 15.7 percent to 60.7 MT from 15.5 MT a year back

Moneycontrol News
January 03, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coal India share price jumped over 4 percent intraday on January 3 on the back of a spike in the December production figure.


Coal India Limited on January 1 reported a 3.3 percent rise in output to 60.2 million tonnes (MT) in December. The state-owned miner had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the corresponding month a year ago, it said in a filing with exchanges on Saturday.


Coal India’s output increased 5.3 percent to 413.6 MT during the April-December period from 392.8 MT in the previous corresponding period, it said. Coal offtake increased in December 2021 by 15.7 percent to 60.7 MT from 15.5 MT a year back.


Catch all the market action on our live blog


Coal offtake showed growth of 17.6 percent to 481.8 MT during April to December 2021 from 409.8 MT in the year-ago period.

Close

Related stories


The Coal India stock was trading at Rs 152.10, up Rs 6.05, or 4.14 percent, at 11:22am. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 152.40 and an intraday low of Rs 147.10.

The scrip was trading with volumes of 787,632 shares, compared to its five-day average of 384,245 shares, an increase of 104.98 percent.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Coal India
first published: Jan 3, 2022 11:40 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.