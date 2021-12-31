MARKET NEWS

English
Live now
auto refresh
December 31, 2021 / 11:14 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,300, Sensex gains 400 pts; CMS Info Systems, RBL Bank most active

Stock Market LIVE Updates: All the sectoral indices are trading higher with auto, bank, metal, oil & gas and realty indices up 1-2 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up nearly 1 percent.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex58,238.80444.48 +0.77%
    Nifty 5017,355.30151.35 +0.88%
    Nifty Bank35,521.20457.60 +1.31%
    Nifty 50 17,355.30 151.35 (0.88%)
    Fri, Dec 31, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Hindalco471.6021.95 +4.88%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    NTPC125.00-1.90 -1.50%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Metal5540.10123.45 +2.28%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT38490.80-168.00 -0.43%


  • December 31, 2021 / 11:13 AM IST

    Promoter of Steel Strips Wheels releases pledge on 21.5 lakh shares on December 3: The promoters along with the psersons acting in concert holds 1,95,94,804 equity shares in steel strips wheels Limited, which is 62.77 percent of the total paid up capital of the company and out of which 48,92,694 equity shares were pledged which is 15.67 percent of total paid up capital of the company and 24.97 percent of total promoter shareholding. The stock was trading at Rs 863.65, up Rs 20.40, or 2.42 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 868.00 and an intraday low of Rs 844.85.

  • December 31, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market update at 11 AM: Sensex is up 385.81 points or 0.67% at 58180.13, and the Nifty jumped 130.70 points or 0.76% at 17334.70. Titan Company, UltraTech Cement and Hindalco Industries are the top gainers while CMS Info System, RBL Bank and Hindalco Industries are the most active stocks.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST

    Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart:
     
    With the government's focus on digital payments, we believe that the availability and use of cash could further decline, which could adversely affect the business activities of the company. 

    The IPO got listed at Rs 220.20 against the issue price of Rs 216 with a premium of 1.94%. The investors who got the allotment can keep a strict stop loss of Rs 200 while we recommend investors to invest in the other business with high growth potential.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:37 AM IST

    BSE Auto index rose 1 percent led by the Motherson Sumi, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Amit Pabari, MD at CR Forex Advisors

    On the final day of the 'Week', 'Month' and a 'Year', the USDINR pair is expected to trade in the range between 74.20-74.70 amid thin trading activity due to the New year holiday. The bias for the pair has been negative over the last 11 days, probably due to RBI’s hawkish support, return of global traders for carry trade set up into Rupee, or due to strong recovery in the riskier assets like equities. 

    Global investors will return next week and resume working on their positions and will start decoding factors affecting the FX. Inflation, Fed hikes, energy crisis, oil prices, Chinese Authority’s stance over tech companies, EM flows, the resurgence of new variant and clashes between US-China, Russia-Ukraine, EU-UK could be the key themes from the global front. 

    While domestic themes could be the Union budget, state elections, India’s bond inclusion, RBI’s policy/action/intervention, trade data will remain in focus. 

    Thus, one can say that Rupee's move in 2022 is likely to be an adventure ride. Overall we expect the USDINR pair to trade between 73.50 -77.00 in the first half of 2022 and 75 to 78.50 over the second half of the year.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Tech Mahindra approves to acquire 100% stake in Allyis India

    Tech Mahindra approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Allyis India Private Limited and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary viz., Tech Mahindra (Americas) Inc. approved the proposal to acquire 100% equity shares in Green Investments LLC, holding company for Allyis Group (together called as Target).

    Tech Mahindra was quoting at Rs 1,796.70, down Rs 3.85, or 0.21 percent on the BSE.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:11 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 74.36 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 74.42.

    The US dollar advanced 0.05% yesterday amid upbeat economic data from the US. US unemployment claims data showed number of people filing for jobless claims fell for week ending December 25. Further, strong data helped ease fears that resurgence of Covid-19 cases would curb economic recovery.

    Rupee future maturing on January 27 appreciated by 0.44% as concerns over severity of Omicron variant eased. Many countries are trying to limit the economic damage by relaxing rules on isolation. However, firm dollar and muted domestic markets prevented further gains.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:05 AM IST

    Market at 10 AM

    Benchmark indices extended the opening gains with Nifty above 17300 on the last day of the 2021.

    The Sensex was up 444.69 points or 0.77% at 58239.01, and the Nifty was up 138.60 points or 0.81% at 17342.60. About 2232 shares have advanced, 639 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

  • December 31, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    CMS Info Systems shares list at Rs 220

    The cash management company CMS Info Systems saw a muted listing amid lower-than-expected IPO subscription and spoilt investor sentiment due to rising Omicron cases. The stock opened at a 2 percent premium on December 31.

    The stock started trading at Rs 218.50, against an issue price of Rs 216 per share on the BSE, while on the National Stock Exchange, it started off the day at Rs 220.20. It is the last IPO listing in 2021.

  • December 31, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST

    Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments:

    The markets have opened with a bang and are inching towards the hurdle of 17350. This is a crucial point and if we can close above this resistance level, the index will scale higher towards 17600. With a strong base at 16800, intraday dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions.

