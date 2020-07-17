Cadila Health shares gain as Zydus drug receives nod to conduct clinical trials to treat COVID-19

Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.
Cadila Healthcare share price gained over a percent in the morning trade on July 17 after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.
Zydus Cadila announced that it had received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’ This will be an open-label, randomized, comparator controlled study of Pegylated IFN alfa-2b to evaluate safety, efficacy and tolerability in patients with COVID-19, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.
"Clinical and regulatory development of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico," it added.
The stock price gained 56 percent in the last 9 months and was trading at Rs 366.30, up Rs 5.35, or 1.48 percent at 09:31 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 367.75 and an intraday low of Rs 362.00.