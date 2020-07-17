App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cadila Health shares gain as Zydus drug receives nod to conduct clinical trials to treat COVID-19

Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Representative Image (Credit: Shutterstock)
Cadila Healthcare share price gained over a percent in the morning trade on July 17 after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus.

Zydus Cadila announced that it had received approval from the Mexican regulatory authority COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials with its biological therapy, Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b, ‘PegiHepTM’ This will be an open-label, randomized, comparator controlled study of Pegylated IFN alfa-2b to evaluate safety, efficacy and tolerability in patients with COVID-19, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

"Clinical and regulatory development of Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b in COVID-19 is being executed in Mexico by Avant Santé Research Center S.A. de C.V., a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico," it added.

The stock price gained 56 percent in the last 9 months and was trading at Rs 366.30, up Rs 5.35, or 1.48 percent at 09:31 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 367.75 and an intraday low of Rs 362.00.

"Our endeavour is to continue looking for pathways for a safe and efficacious treatment to combat COVID-19. Pegylated Interferon alpha has the potential to reduce virus titres when given earlier in the disease. The focus is on reducing the viral load and generating virus eliminating specific immune response," said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director, Cadila Healthcare Ltd.
