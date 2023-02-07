English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System; target of Rs 11,000: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 11,000 in its research report dated February 04, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 07, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India (ZFCV) (erstwhile Wabco India), now part of the ZF Group, is the market leader in the CV braking space and a technology-focused complete solutions provider. FY22 sales channel mix – OEM ~45%, aftermarket ~14%, exports ~41% • FY22 Product mix: Sale of products ~91%, Services ~9%.


    Outlook

    We retain BUY rating on ZFCV given its leadership position in braking solutions in M&HCV domain that is seeing healthy cyclical recovery. We also like ZFCV for its safety led clearly defined route for rising content per vehicle. Introducing FY25E and rolling over valuations, we now value the company at Rs 11,000 i.e. 45x P/E on FY24-25E average EPS of Rs 244.