App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2018 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Varroc Engineering; target of Rs 1050: Joindre Capital Services

Joindre Capital Services is bullish on Varroc Engineering has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1050 in its research report dated December 21, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Joindre Capital Services' research report on Varroc Engineering


Varroc Engineering Ltd. is a global tier-1 auto components supplier engaged in the design, manufacture and supply of auto exterior lighting systems, plastic and polymer components, electricals-electronics components, and precision metallic components used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, 2-wheelers (2W), 3-wheelers (3W), and off-highway vehicles (OHV) OEMs. Varroc Lighting Systems division is the sixth-largest supplier globally and one of the top three independent exterior lighting suppliers. Varroc’s business consists 1) Global Lighting Business involved in design, manufacture and supply of exterior lighting for passenger cars,with the products sold to OEMs globally; 2) India Business involved in design, manufacture and supply of a variety of auto components to Indian 2W and 3W OEMs; and 3) Other Businesses, which include a manufacturer of hot-steel forged parts for the construction and oil & gas industries in Italy, and a manufacturer of high-end lighting systems for global motorcycle OEMs, with operations in Italy, Romania and Vietnam.


Outlook


Hence we believe that the VEL stock should be purchased at the current price for a price target of around Rs 1050 over the next 18-24 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Dec 24, 2018 04:13 pm

tags #Buy #Joindre Capital Services #Recommendations #Varroc Engineering

most popular

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

In pics | Assembly Elections 2018: Final tally for all five states

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Slideshow | Brokerages bet on 7 stocks that can give 7-64% returns in a year

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Urjit Patel’s history of dissent: Here are the issues that RBI guv had with government

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.