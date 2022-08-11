English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy V-Mart Retail; target of Rs 4210: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on V-Mart Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4210 in its research report dated August 09, 2022.

    Broker Research
    August 11, 2022 / 03:07 PM IST
    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

    Rama Steel Tubes: Nomura Singapore buys 1 lakh shares in Rama Steel Tubes. Nomura Singapore bought 1 lakh equity shares in the company via open market transactions on June 15. These shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 371 per share.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on V-Mart Retail


    VMART continued its soft performance v/s its listed peers as revenue (excluding Unlimited stores) grew 4% from 1QFY20 levels to INR4.7b, with a 25% decline in sales per sq. ft. A 660bp improvement in gross margin and cost optimization led to 54% growth in EBITDA over 1QFY20 levels. The ensuing price cuts before its festive sale, but weakness in rural India will lead to some pain over the next few quarters. We have factored in a revenue/EBITDA CAGR of 40%/50% over FY22-24. However, a turnaround in rural India will be key. We maintain our Buy rating.


    Outlook


    We arrive at our TP of INR4,210, assigning 18x EV/EBITDA on a Mar’24 basis. We maintain our Buy rating.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    V-Mart Retail - 100822 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations #V-Mart Retail
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 03:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.