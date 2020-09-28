172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-v-mart-retail-target-of-rs-2500-icici-securities-5895251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2020 11:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy V-MART Retail: target of Rs 2500: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on V-MART Retail recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2500 in its research report dated September 27, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on V-MART Retail


V-MART (value fashion retailer) is well positioned to capture growth opportunities in tier 2-4 cities with aggressive store openings and first-mover advantage. It has already built a successful and highly profitable business model. However, near term focus would be on preserving cash through cost reduction, rationalising capex and optimising working capital. Rising competition, increasing share of new stores vs matured stores, and investment in supply chain will keep margin range-bound and return ratios steady.


Outlook


We like the company’s revenue growth potential, timely execution and best-in-class return ratios. Initiate with BUY and DCF-based target price of Rs2,500/share on Sep’22E.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 28, 2020 11:12 pm

tags #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations #V-Mart Retail

