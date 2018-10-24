App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy TVS Motors; target of Rs 615: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on TVS Motors has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 615 in its research report dated October 23, 2018.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on TVS Motors


TVS Motor (TVSM) reported an impressive operating performance for Q2FY2019 with numbers coming in ahead of ours as well as street estimates. Revenue at Rs. 4,993 crore grew by 23% on account of strong 15% volume growth. Good response for the new launches in the recent past and improved demand in the exports market, drove sales growth. Realisation per vehicle grew by 7% on account of a favourable product mix and price hikes taken by the company. Operating margin at 8.6% came in as a positive surprise with a 90 BPS sequential expansion. Margin came in ahead of our expectations of 7%. Operating leverage and better pricing power led to better- than-anticipated margin. Other income declined steeply by 98% y-o-y, following a change in accounting policies, which necessitates interest income on advance from dealers and customers to be booked an operational income. Net profit at Rs. 211 crore came in flat on a y-o-y basis, ahead of our estimates of Rs. 184 crore.


Outlook


We retain our Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 615 (earlier PT of Rs. 670).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 04:00 pm

tags #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TVS Motors

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.