    Buy TCI Express; target of Rs 2170: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on TCI Express has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2170 in its research report dated August 03, 2022.

    August 05, 2022 / 10:23 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on TCI Express


    TCI Express Limited (TCI) reported better-than-expected performance for Q1FY2023, barring OPM, which lagged estimates on account of weak gross margins. The company generated Rs. 35 crores CFO with strong net cash position of Rs. 104 crore. The company lowered its revenue growth guidance for FY2023 to 18-20% y-o-y versus earlier 20-22%. However, OPM is targeted at 18%, considering Q1 an aberration due to seasonality. The company incurred Rs. 33 crore capex towards purchase of land for setting up 2 lakh square feet Kolkata sorting centre. Automation at Pune sorting centre is expected to be completed by Q2FY2024.



    Outlook


    We retain Buy on TCI with an unchanged PT of Rs. 2,170, considering strong profitable growth path over FY2022-FY2024E.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    TCI Express - 040822 - khan

    Tags: #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan #TCI Express
    first published: Aug 5, 2022 10:23 pm
