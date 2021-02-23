English
Buy Tata Motors: target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Motors recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 350 in its research report dated February 23, 2021.

February 23, 2021 / 01:10 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct research report on Tata Motors


We attended the ‘Tata Motors Investor Day 2021 for India Business’, in which Tata Motors’ (TML) senior management provided an update on the business environment and future outlook for the two India facing business segments. We came away enthused by the exciting progress that the company has been making in its domestic CV, PV turnaround efforts. TML reiterated its commitment towards near zero automotive net debt level by FY24E and is open to partnership in domestic PV business given segment’s capex needs.



Outlook


However, given the management intent on FCF generation and profitable growth journey that lies ahead we upgrade our valuation multiples across business segments, retaining our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 350 (earlier Rs 301) on SOTP basis (12x, 3.5x FY23E EV/EBITDA for standalone, JLR businesses).

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Motors
first published: Feb 23, 2021 01:10 pm

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

