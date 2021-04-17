MARKET NEWS

Buy Tata Motor; target of Rs 415: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Tata Motor recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 415 in its research report dated April 15, 2021.

April 17, 2021 / 03:52 PM IST
Motilal Oswal's research report on Tata Motors


Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) 4QFY21 wholesale volumes (incl. CJLR) grew ~7.5% YoY to ~136.5k units. Jaguar wholesales declined ~3.4%, while LR grew ~11.3%. JLR sales saw significant improvement sequentially (+14% QoQ). This has led to dilution in the mix as the share of Jaguar has improved ~5.4pp QoQ. The sharp beat in quarterly wholesales would lead to a stronger-than-estimated 4QFY21 performance. Based on our volume estimates for JLR, we expect TTMT's 4QFY21 consol PAT at INR36.4b. With actual wholesale volumes, the revised 4QFY21 consol PAT estimate is INR51.3b. For FY21, JLR wholesale volumes declined 21% to 124.8k units. For the full year, Jaguar/LR wholesales declined 37%/15%.



Outlook


The stock trades at 7.9x FY23E consol. EPS and 1.5x P/B. Maintain Buy, with Target Price of INR415 (Mar’23 SOTP-based).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Apr 17, 2021 03:52 pm

