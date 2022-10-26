English
    Buy Tata Consumer Products; target of Rs 950: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Tata Consumer Products recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 950 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 26, 2022 / 05:29 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Consumer Products


    Tata Consumer Products (TCPL) is one of the major FMCG companies present in tea, coffee & other beverages in India, UK, US, Canada and some other geographies. In India, it also has salt, pulses, spices and other food products. Its subsidiary NourishCo is present in packaged water & other beverages. The company is in JV with Starbucks, which has 300 stores in India. The company has 2000+ distribution directly reaching to 1.4 million outlets in India. This will be increased to 1.5 million outlets by March 2023 • TCPL also increased its rural/ semi urban distributors 4x to 8000+ after the consolidation of the consumer business.


    Outlook


    We maintain our BUY rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 950 on ascribing 55x FY24 earnings multiple.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Tata Consumer Products
    first published: Oct 26, 2022 05:29 pm
