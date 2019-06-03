App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 12:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Tata Consultancy Services, target Rs 2,510: Anand Rathi

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2bn in Q4-FY19, up from USD 5.9bn in Q3-FY19, and net hiring of 29,287 in FY19 vs 7,775 in FY18.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Anand Rathi

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has delivered a double digit revenue CAGR of 10.5 percent in the last three years. Its revenue has grown from Rs 10, 86,460 million in FY-16 to Rs 14, 64,630 million in FY-19.

The company has grown consistently at industry leading growth rates on the back of its strategy of adding new clients, winning large deals and co-innovating with customers.

Close

In the latest quarterly results, digital business (31 percent of revenue) continued to steam TCS’s growth and grew by 46 percent YoY in constant currency terms. Revenue growth was 12.7 percent YoY in constant currency terms.

related news

TCS strong TCV wins, improving YoY growth in BFSI, all-round vertical growth, rising digital revenue and healthy 4Q exit rate drive confidence on underlying momentum, and we expect the IT major to comfortably post double-digit revenue growth in FY20E.

We expect growth momentum to continue in FY20, given deal wins of USD 6.2bn in Q4-FY19, up from USD 5.9bn in Q3-FY19, and net hiring of 29,287 in FY19 vs 7,775 in FY18.

We initiate our coverage on Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a buy rating and target price of Rs 2,510 per share.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 12:07 pm

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.